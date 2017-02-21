Libyan military authorities impose ba...

Libyan military authorities impose ban on travelers under 45

" The military governor of eastern Libyan cities has imposed a ban on all travelers under 45 years old without a security clearance. The decision was issued Thursday by Libyan Chief of Staff Abdel-Razek al-Nadhouri, citing security concerns of "outside dangers."

Chicago, IL

