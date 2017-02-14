Law used to imprison Egyptians draws ...

Law used to imprison Egyptians draws scrutiny

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Rights activists are trying to force President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to throw out a law used by his government to imprison thousands of Egyptians and sentence hundreds to death by arguing that it was overturned as far back as 1928. Over the past three years, judges have cited Law 10 of 1914, or the Assembly Law, in jailing opposition activists and ordinary people for protesting against Sisi and his government and in issuing mass death sentences, mainly to Islamists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) 16 hr Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Sat Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC