Laurence Fishburne calls Nelson Mandela role 'life-changing'

This image released by BET shows Laurence Fishburne as Nelson Mandela in a scene from, "Madiba," a six-hour miniseries premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 1. NEW YORK -- There are a handful of roles that every good actor is more than honored to play. So when Laurence Fishburne was asked to portray Nelson Mandela in a new miniseries, he didn't hesitate.

