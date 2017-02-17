Kenya: MP Aspirant Shot Dead at a Nig...

Kenya: MP Aspirant Shot Dead at a Nightclub

A ward representative and a parliamentary aspirant from Tiaty were shot dead at a nightclub in Marigat town, Baringo South. Loyamorok Ward Representative Kibet Cheretei and Tiaty parliamentary aspirant Pepee Kitambaa were killed by unknown attackers at around 12.30am Saturday.

