Kenya: MP Aspirant Shot Dead at a Nightclub
A ward representative and a parliamentary aspirant from Tiaty were shot dead at a nightclub in Marigat town, Baringo South. Loyamorok Ward Representative Kibet Cheretei and Tiaty parliamentary aspirant Pepee Kitambaa were killed by unknown attackers at around 12.30am Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC