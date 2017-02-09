Kenya court quashes government order ...

Kenya court quashes government order to close refugee camp

12 hrs ago

A Kenyan court ruled Thursday that the government must not close the world's largest refugee camp and send more than 200,000 people back to war-torn Somalia. Kenya's internal security minister had abused his power by ordering the closure by May of Dadaab refugee camp, in eastern Kenya, Judge John Mativo said.

