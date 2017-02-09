Kenya court quashes government order to close refugee camp
A Kenyan court ruled Thursday that the government must not close the world's largest refugee camp and send more than 200,000 people back to war-torn Somalia. Kenya's internal security minister had abused his power by ordering the closure by May of Dadaab refugee camp, in eastern Kenya, Judge John Mativo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC