Jihadists attack north Burkina Faso towns amid film festival

Suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in Burkina Faso's north while an international film festival takes place in the capital of the West African nation, authorities said Tuesday. The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel injured at least one woman as assailants attacked several official buildings.

Chicago, IL

