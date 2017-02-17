Islamic extremists denounce Somalia's...

Islamic extremists denounce Somalia's new president

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A commander of Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels denounced said the country's recent election of a new president and vowed to continue fighting the government, the first official comment from al-Shabab since the president's election earlier this month. In an audio message released by al-Shabab's radio arm Sunday, Sheikh Hassan Yaqub, a senior commander of the extremist group, called Somalia's new president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising 19 hr Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party 23 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC