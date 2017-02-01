In Congo, Tshisekedi's death undermin...

In Congo, Tshisekedi's death undermines chances of 2017 transition

The death on Wednesday of Congo's opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi leaves opponents of President Joseph Kabila seriously weakened in their bid to force Kabila to quit power after he defied constitutional term limits to stay on last year. Democratic Republic of Congo has never experienced a peaceful transition of power and Kabila's refusal to stand down when his final term expired in December has raised fears the chronically unstable country could slide back into civil war.

Chicago, IL

