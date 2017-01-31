How we killed Aisha Alli-Balogun; abducted her daughter, others - SUSPECTS

By Ifeanyi Okolie The police high command in Abuja yesterday, disclosed that it has apprehended two more suspects who took part in the kidnap of eight schoolgirls and staff of Nigeria Turkish International College, NTIC, Ogun State, last month, while the sum of N3 million was recovered from the latest suspects. Vanguard gathered that the alleged abductors identified as Alex Super, also known as Yanga and Egbasimokumo Ayeomi, were arrested last Monday night at Majidun/Ajegunle Area of Ikorodu, Lagos state, few hours after they left their camp, inside the Ikorodu creeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.