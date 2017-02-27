Homes burned, shops looted in S Africa migrant attacks
Earlier this month, immigrants' homes and businesses were looted and torched in suburbs of Johannesburg and Pretoria, the capital city, raising new concerns about anti-foreigner sentiment in the country. The latest attacks follow previous bouts of xenophobic violence in 2008 and 2015 which resulted in the deaths of foreign nationals and the displacement of hundreds of migrants who were too afraid to continue living in the new communities they now called home.
