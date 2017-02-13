Hit or Miss: Lady copies Mrs Samira B...

Hit or Miss: Lady copies Mrs Samira Bawumia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Mrs Samira Bawumia and spouse of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia became a subject of discussion in the fashion world soon after the January 7 inauguration of the 5th president. The former beauty pageant contestant/TV host and one of the stars of the 2016 campaign wore a cold-shoulder dress made of the batakari fabric with sheer detailing and a matching head wrap from Ghanaian design brand, Pistis making her the toast of many Social media went gaga over the second lady of the Republic Of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia's outfit at the 2017 inauguration of the 5th president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Sun lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC