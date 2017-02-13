Have You Seen This? Baby elephant's adorable first steps
There's just something about baby elephants that makes everything they do achingly adorable, and this little calf is no different. Born on the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa, baby Elle takes her first wobbly steps surrounded by members of her herd, according to the video description.
