Have You Seen This? Baby elephant's a...

Have You Seen This? Baby elephant's adorable first steps

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

There's just something about baby elephants that makes everything they do achingly adorable, and this little calf is no different. Born on the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa, baby Elle takes her first wobbly steps surrounded by members of her herd, according to the video description.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Sun lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC