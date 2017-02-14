Guide charged over 'twisted translation'

Guide charged over 'twisted translation'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

A Tanzanian tourist guide has been charged in court with breaching cybercrime legislation after he wrongly translated a tourist's comments in a video he put on Facebook. A second video selfie of him and the tourist has emerged in which they say they were joking in the original one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) 18 hr jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,795 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC