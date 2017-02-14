Guide charged over 'twisted translation'
A Tanzanian tourist guide has been charged in court with breaching cybercrime legislation after he wrongly translated a tourist's comments in a video he put on Facebook. A second video selfie of him and the tourist has emerged in which they say they were joking in the original one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|18 hr
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC