Ghanaians attacked in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Hundreds of foreign nationals have sought refuge at a local police station in South Africa, almost four days after a series of alleged xenophobic attacks swept through parts of the country, a Ghanaian has told Abusua FM. In what appears to be a renewed xenophobic attacks against other nationals, some Ghanaians were part of other foreign nationals, mostly Nigerians and Congolese that were violently attacked Similar bloody attacks erupted in some two years after angry South African youths accused other foreigners of "stealing jobs", jobs meant for locals.

