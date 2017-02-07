Four killed in armed attack on Banro'...

Four killed in armed attack on Banro's Congo gold mine

Three police officers and one assailant were killed early on Tuesday in an armed attack on Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said.

