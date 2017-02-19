Former Denver prosecutor Ken Scott's new mission is confronting ethnic cleansing in South Sudan
Ken Scott holds an original painting of the old Stari Most bridge in Bosnia Herzegovina in his home on Jan. 11, 2017. The bridge was destroyed by Croat forces during the war in 1993, Scott helped to prosecute and convict those involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Sat
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC