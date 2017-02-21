Five arrested over murder of British ...

Five arrested over murder of British woman shot and tortured with blowtorch in South African burg...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Five people have been arrested in South Africa over the murder of a British woman who was shot and tortured with a blowtorch by a gang of intruders. The suspects have been detained by detectives investigating the brutal killing of Sue Howarth, 64, on Sunday morning, when a group broke into their home, beat them up and repeatedly burned them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC