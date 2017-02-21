Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's main market killing 2 people
A Somali soldier walks through the wreckage after a fire engulfed the Somali capital's main market in Mogadishu, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. A police officer said the overnight inferno was moved by winds which started at the gold bazaar and rapidly spread into different areas of the market, razing large buildings, shops and food stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|9 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC