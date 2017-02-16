Fayose alleges plots by APC to seize Ekiti Fed allocation, make him lose 2018 election
Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress, APC, party to seize the state's federal allocations, make him owe workers' salaries so that the Ekiti people would lose hope in him and not vote for him in the coming Governorship election in the state, a move he said is to get back at him. According to him, the All Progressives Congress led federal government plans to cripple the state by rendering it impossible for the government to carry out its statutory financial obligations.
