Fayose alleges plots by APC to seize ...

Fayose alleges plots by APC to seize Ekiti Fed allocation, make him lose 2018 election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress, APC, party to seize the state's federal allocations, make him owe workers' salaries so that the Ekiti people would lose hope in him and not vote for him in the coming Governorship election in the state, a move he said is to get back at him. According to him, the All Progressives Congress led federal government plans to cripple the state by rendering it impossible for the government to carry out its statutory financial obligations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill 10 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC