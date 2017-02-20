Famine declared in part of South Sudan by government and UN
Famine has been declared in two counties of South Sudan, according to an announcement by the South Sudan government and three U.N. agencies, which says the calamity is the result of prolonged civil war and an entrenched economic crisis that has devastated the war-torn East African nation. The official classification of famine highlights the human suffering caused by South Sudan's three-year civil war and even as it is declared President Salva Kiir's government is blocking food aid to some areas, according to U.N. officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Sat
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC