English vs. French tensions in Cameroon turn deadly

" Only one high school student out of 4,000 showed up on the first day of Cameroon's new term in Bamenda, the English-speaking city at the heart of a deadly conflict over language in this bilingual West African country. Teachers have joined a strike led by lawyers resentful over the official use of French in the English-speaking part of the country.

