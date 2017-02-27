Drought, hunger push Somalis to flee amid fears of famine
Her eyes glued to the feeble movements of her malnourished baby with protruding ribs and sunken eyes, Fadumo Abdi Ibrahim struggled to hold back her tears in the stifling and crowded feeding center in Somalia's capital. She waved a scrap of fabric over him to create a current of air.
