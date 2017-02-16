Drought drives food price spike in East Africa, UN warns
New York, Feb 15 : East Africa's ongoing drought has sharply curbed harvests and drive up the prices of cereals and other staple foods to unusually high levels, posing a heavy burden to households and special risks for pastoralists in the region, the United Nations agricultural agency said on Tuesday. Sharply increasing prices are severely constraining food access for large numbers of households with alarming consequences in terms of food insecurity, said Mario Zappacosta, a senior economist for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization , in a news release.
