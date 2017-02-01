Dozens Arrested on Anniversary of Dea...

Dozens Arrested on Anniversary of Deadly Egypt Soccer Riot

Egyptian security forces arrested dozens in central Cairo on Wednesday, the anniversary of a soccer riot that killed over 70 fans in 2012. Lawyer Mokhtar Mounir told The Associated Press that over 80 people were taken into custody, with some arrests made near the club grounds belonging to the Al-Ahly team.

Chicago, IL

