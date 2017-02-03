Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform
Nikki Haley, in her first week as U.S. ambassador, has made reform of the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping operations a top priority, diplomats said. The missions cost nearly $8 billion a year and Haley said in her Senate confirmation hearing last month that she wants to look at all 16 to see which are succeeding in maintaining peace and which aren't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC