Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform

14 hrs ago

" Diplomats say Nikki Haley, in her first week as U.S. ambassador, is making a top priority of reform in the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping operations that cost nearly $8 billion annually. Haley said in her Senate confirmation hearing that she wants to look at all 16 missions to see which are maintaining peace and which aren't.

