Death wishers: People wishing Buhari dead, to become Osinbajo's ...

It was allegedly reported that Senator Shehu Sani , representing Kaduna Central spoke to newsmen on Sunday, that some officials wish President Muhammadu Buhari dead so they can be nominated as the vice when acting president Yemi Osinbajo is sworn in as President. In his words: "Those peddling rumours of Buhari's death are enemies who by hook or crook want to be Vice President to Osinbajo but unfortunately they woefully failed because Buhari is coming back safely and healthy," he said.

