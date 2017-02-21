Death wishers: People wishing Buhari dead, to become Osinbajo's ...

Death wishers: People wishing Buhari ...

Read more: Vanguard

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc It was allegedly reported that Senator Shehu Sani , representing Kaduna Central spoke to newsmen on Sunday, that some officials wish President Muhammadu Buhari dead so they can be nominated as the vice when acting president Yemi Osinbajo is sworn in as President. In his words: "Those peddling rumours of Buhari's death are enemies who by hook or crook want to be Vice President to Osinbajo but unfortunately they woefully failed because Buhari is coming back safely and healthy," he said.

Chicago, IL

