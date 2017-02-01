Croydon's NBA All-Star Luol Deng speaks out against Trump's Muslim ban
Luol Deng was born in Wau, South Sudan, and escaped with his family to the UK when he was young to escape a civil war. The two-time NBA all-star, who grew up in Brixton and went to school in Croydon, said he wouldn't be here if he wasn't given refuge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC