Congolese music festival for peace draws tens of thousands
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, performers play music next to a festival tent at the Amani Festival held in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Nearly 36,000 people have gathered in Goma for a three-day festival of music and dance aimed at promoting peace and boosting the global image of eastern Congo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|1 hr
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Fri
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC