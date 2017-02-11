.com | PICS: 2 riders killed in fiery head-on motorbike collision near Bloemfontein
Cape Town Two motorbike riders died in a head-on collision in the Free State on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. The accident between the pair, believed to be in their 40's, took place 20km outside Bloemfontein, said ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl.
