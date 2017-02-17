Central African Republic: UN mission reinforces presence in restive Bambari

New York, Feb 18 : Amid ongoing rebel activity in and around Bambari in strife-torn Central African Republic, the United Nations mission - known as MINUSCA - said on Friday that it has reinforced its presence in the city with the arrival of additional troops, including a quick reaction unit and Special Forces. This reinforcement makes it possible to better protect Bambari and its inhabitants, as, for the time being, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission is the only legitimate authority mandated by the Government to control the city.

