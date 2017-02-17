Car bomb in Somalia leaves at least 3...

Car bomb in Somalia leaves at least 30 dead

At least 30 people were killed in a car-bomb blast at a market Sunday in Mogadishu, Capt. Abdirisak Mohamed, a senior Somali police officer, told CNN.

