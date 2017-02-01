Canada shooting victim dreamed of water for Guinea village

" Relatives of a Guinea man killed in this week's shooting at a mosque in Canada say he was working on a project to bring drinking water to his home village at the time of his death. Alpha Barry, an uncle of victim Mamadou Tanou Barry, says the 42-year-old accountant frequently sent financial and other aid to relatives in this West African nation while caring for two children of his own in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.