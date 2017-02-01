Canada shooting victim dreamed of wat...

Canada shooting victim dreamed of water for Guinea village

" Relatives of a Guinea man killed in this week's shooting at a mosque in Canada say he was working on a project to bring drinking water to his home village at the time of his death. Alpha Barry, an uncle of victim Mamadou Tanou Barry, says the 42-year-old accountant frequently sent financial and other aid to relatives in this West African nation while caring for two children of his own in Canada.

