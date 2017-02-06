Burundi: UN experts say situation worsening for NGOs

KAMPALA, Uganda - Civic groups and rights defenders in Burundi face growing repression amid sporadic violence stemming from the president's disputed third term, a group of United Nations human rights experts said Monday. The U.N. experts believe actions by President Pierre Nkurunziza's government against civil society are "alarming in view of the overall situation for human rights defenders in the country," a statement from the U.N. office in Geneva said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.