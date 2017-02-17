Burundi ex-deputy leader returns home, criticizes opposition

" A former vice president of Burundi who fled the country after criticizing the ruling party has returned to the country after accusing some of her colleagues in the opposition of being "destructive." Alice Nzomukunda, who was one of President Pierre Nkurunziza's deputies between 2005 and 2006, returned to Burundi Monday with two other members of the opposition bloc CNARED, which has been involved in on-off peace talks with the government.

