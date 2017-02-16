Boko Haram shoots at military helicop...

Boko Haram shoots at military helicopter, wounds airman

Stars and Stripes

Boko Haram Islamic extremists fired repeatedly at a military helicopter on a humanitarian mission in northeast Nigeria and wounded one airman, the Nigerian Air Force said Thursday. A fighter jet and helicopter gunship were immediately scrambled and retaliated, killing scores of the insurgents at the located threat, spokesman Group Capt.

