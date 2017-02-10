Boko Haram kills 7 army recruits, abducts female soldier
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: An army officer and self-defense commander say Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed a convoy of new recruits in northeast Nigeria, killing seven troops and abducting a female soldier. Thursday evening's ambush occurred near Mafa town on the main road 50 kilometers east of Maiduguri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|10 hr
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC