Boko Haram kills 7 army recruits, abducts female soldier

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: An army officer and self-defense commander say Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed a convoy of new recruits in northeast Nigeria, killing seven troops and abducting a female soldier. Thursday evening's ambush occurred near Mafa town on the main road 50 kilometers east of Maiduguri.

