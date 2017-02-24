Bodies of migrants who suffocated to ...

Bodies of migrants who suffocated to death in shipping container found in Libya

The bodies of 27 migrants have been recovered in Western Libya , 13 of whom died of suffocation in a shipping container, the Red Crescent said on Thursday. The migrants found in the container appear to have been locked inside it for several days as it was transported to the coast at Khoms, where they were to attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, the Red Crescent said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

