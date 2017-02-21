Bodies of 74 migrants heading to Euro...

Bodies of 74 migrants heading to Europe wash up in Libya

8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

This Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo provided by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies , shows the bodies of people that washed ashore and were recovered by the Libyan Red Crescent, near Zawiya, Libya. The Libyan Red Crescent says at least 74 bodies of African migrants have washed ashore in western Libya, the latest tragedy at sea along a perilous trafficking route to Europe.

Chicago, IL

