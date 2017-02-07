Blasts echo across Somali capital on eve of election

Somali government soldiers guard a road which was blocked to control motor vehicle traffic, during a security lock down in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 7, 2017. Photo - Reuters/Feisal Omar Somali government soldiers guard a road which was blocked to control motor vehicle traffic, during a security lock down in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.