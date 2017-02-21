Big lead for Jacinda Ardern in Mt Albert by-election
Ardern has received 5303 of the 6874 votes so far counted by the Electoral Commission, that's 77 per cent. "We knew that Jacinda was the favourite to win and we were standing to talk about our issues and to demonstrate how we can work positively with Labour.
