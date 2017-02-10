Berlin: Director of Competition Title...

Berlin: Director of Competition Title 'Felicite' Blasts Visa Delays for African Actors Attending

"This paranoia is ridiculous," Alain Gomis told a Berlinale press conference about the debate about Europe's position amid the refugee crisis. A delay in granting three African actors visas to attend the Berlin Film Festival to promote their competition movie Felicitie on Saturday led the film's writer/director to lash out at Europe's debate about its position amid the refugee crisis.

