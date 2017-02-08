At least 5 dead in Central African Re...

At least 5 dead in Central African Republic violence

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

BANGUI, Central African Republic - Militia members stormed a health center in Central African Republic's capital seeking to kill the wounded after renewed violence left at least five people dead including a pastor, authorities said Wednesday. The fighting centered Tuesday around Bangui's PK5 neighborhood, long a flashpoint for tensions between Muslim and Christian fighters even as security has improved in recent months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC