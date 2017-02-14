Arson attacks at universities 'barbar...

Arson attacks at universities 'barbaric' - Nzimande

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, has called on communities to help authorities track down and bring to book criminals responsible for arson attacks at universities. Nzimande was reacting to the latest arson attack to hit the country's public universities, the torching of a procurement building at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University's South Campus at the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Tue jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC