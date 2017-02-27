Aid workers leave famine-hit South Su...

Aid workers leave famine-hit South Sudan area for safety

10 hrs ago

" The United Nations says aid workers in a famine-stricken region of South Sudan have been forced to relocate because of insecurity, complicating efforts to help more than 100,000 affected people. The U.N. statement Tuesday said 28 aid workers had to leave Mayendit county in Unity State.

