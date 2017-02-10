After court victory, Egypt rights law...

After court victory, Egypt rights lawyer eyes presidency bid

The congratulatory bouquet of flowers sitting in Khaled Ali's austere downtown Cairo office has withered away, but the writing on the attached card is clear: "Tiran and Sanafir are Egyptian." It's a reference to the court victory that brought to prominence the rights lawyer who was a leading player in Egypt's 2011 uprising but was little noticed outside his leftist circles when he ran for president in 2012.

Chicago, IL

