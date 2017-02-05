Africa needs more women presidents, g...

Africa needs more women presidents, giggles Dlamini-Zuma

15 hrs ago

Heirs apparent: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appears to be the frontrunner to take over the ANC presidency from her ex-husband, President Jacob Zuma. The former chairperson of the African Union commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, says Africa needs more women to be elected into presidential positions.

Chicago, IL

