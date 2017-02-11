Acute water shortage hits Sunyani and...

Acute water shortage hits Sunyani and its environs

The Brong Ahafo Regional capital, Sunyani and its environs, have been hit by acute water shortage for the past month. The situation, according to residents, has made life unbearable and difficult compelling most of them to resort to the use of unsafe and unwholesome sources of water for their survival, coupled with its attendant health implications.

