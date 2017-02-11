Acute water shortage hits Sunyani and its environs
The Brong Ahafo Regional capital, Sunyani and its environs, have been hit by acute water shortage for the past month. The situation, according to residents, has made life unbearable and difficult compelling most of them to resort to the use of unsafe and unwholesome sources of water for their survival, coupled with its attendant health implications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Fri
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC