'24:Legacy' producers apologize for u...

'24:Legacy' producers apologize for using Kenya attack video

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Bullet-holes pepper the glass door of a shop in the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta says Kenya will keep its troops in Somalia to help that country's beleaguered government battle the armed Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which attacked the mall in Nairobi on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC