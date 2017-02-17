2 more South Sudan officials resign, ...

2 more South Sudan officials resign, alleging graft, bias

Two top South Sudanese military officials have resigned while accusing the government of ethnic bias and corruption, the latest sign that President Salva Kiir is struggling to retain his coalition of support as the country's civil war continues under warnings of genocide. Henry Oyay Nyago, the former judge advocate general of South Sudan's army, resigned in a letter dated Friday and obtained by The Associated Press.

